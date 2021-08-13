The Blacklist season 9: How could Anne return to the show?







We know that in the world of The Blacklist, almost anything is possible — characters have been supposedly “dead” before!

With this in mind, we still can’t help but wonder about Anne. For a span of a few episodes in season 8, it legitimately felt like Reddington had found true love. Even after she learned the truth about who he really was there was still an effort she made in order to help him; there was still a chance that the two could’ve had a future together prior to her death.

It is the nature of said “death” that still make us wonder if she’s really, truly gone. Think about it. Through the remainder of season 8, James Spader’s character seemingly held no ill will towards Liz despite her being responsible for Anne’s death. Meanwhile, it didn’t seem like there was that much of a mourning process. We didn’t even see Anne mentioned for most of the end of last season! (Sure, we understand there were a lot of other things happening, but still.)

Then, there’s the issue of Anne’s daughter. Why did she only find out about her mother’s death due to Reddington? How did everyone else in the community learn of her death? There are a lot of things that don’t add up — either Reddington hid her death from most of the town or he’s got her off in hiding somewhere. If that is the case, would she really be okay with her daughter thinking that she passed away? Could she be in a coma instead?

Maybe we’re a little bit naïve to think the character could still be out there, but there’s something about her death that never sat right with us. Maybe it’s just that small tinge of hope that somehow, she could be tied into Reddington’s happiness a little more down the road.

Do you want to see more of Anne moving into The Blacklist season 9?

