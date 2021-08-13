Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household (HoH), week 6?







Who won Head of Household on Big Brother 23 tonight? There’s significance to this one for a number of different reasons.

For starters, the jury phase of the game has officially begun! This elevates the stakes somewhat in terms of who you put on the block. You want to find a way in order to send people out without them being mad at you, and that takes some nuance.

We’d also argue that the presence of the High Roller’s Room, the new twist within the Big Brother 23 game, makes this HoH all the more important. If you’re unsure how this twist is going to play out over the next few days, just go ahead and win to secure your safety and spare yourself the hassle. If you’re Alyssa or Sarah Beth, you definitely need to win since you are probably in a certain amount of jeopardy. (It feels like some people could hold on to their BB bucks for a while.)

When we got to the forty-minute mark and there was still no eviction, we started to think that we weren’t going to get an HoH reveal during the episode. We learned during the feeds, however, that Kyland has won for the second time this season! In doing so, he seemingly has irritated other Cookout allies since he was only competing against them at the moment. The six is going to remain loyal for a little while longer, but someone like Britini could be an easy target this time around — he’s not going for Sarah Beth, after all.

What do you want to see happen in the next week of the Big Brother 23 game?

What do you want to see happen in the next week of the Big Brother 23 game?

