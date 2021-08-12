When Calls the Heart season 9: The current state of production!







Filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 has been going strong for a while now — want a little update about it?

According to supervising producer Peter DeLuise on Twitter, the show has wrapped up (at least now) the first block of the season. Now, they should be very-much entrenched in block #2.

So what does a “block” mean? For those who aren’t familiar, this is usually production-speak for a batch of episodes that are filmed at the same time. In this case, the first couple of episodes are likely being filmed together. We would be surprised if there are more than six blocks this season, especially since production has a tendency to move rather quickly and efficiently at the show’s set. Now that the cast and crew are almost a decade in, things work roughly like a well-oiled machine. They can get a lot of work done in a reasonably short period of time.

Of course, the trade-off that comes with the team getting deeper into the season is that it may get progressively harder to get a lot of behind-the-scenes teases. Early on in production, not all that much typically changes from the season before; now, it gets progressively more difficult to not give at least something away.

Filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 should be done by the end of the fall — following that, it will of course be up to Hallmark in order to determine when they want to bring the show back. Our expectation right now is that we’ll see the twelve episodes begin airing within the first couple of months of 2022. (We haven’t heard anything about a Christmas Special so for now, it’s best to assume that’s not going to happen.)

Tomorrow it starts all over again with ⁦@I_siobhandevine⁩ directing Block 2. pic.twitter.com/k7Jb9ndjUf — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) August 9, 2021

