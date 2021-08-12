Is Making It New tonight on NBC with season 3 episode 6?







Is Making It new tonight on NBC? If you find yourselves confused after promotion the past couple of weeks, we understand.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off with the good news: You will see the reality competition show with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman back on the air tonight. With that being said, though, it’s not airing at the timeslot you’d expect. For at least the immediate future Making It is shifting back an hour until 9:00 p.m. Eastern, with the reason being that it is accommodating Brooklyn Nine-Nine coming back on the schedule after a considerable time off.

So what will the makers be tasked with on tonight’s episode? The synopsis below gives you at least a small sense of that…

08/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Nick and Amy clean out their tiny house, the Makers get to turn some of those trashy items into unique treasures for the Faster Craft. In the Master Craft, the Makers give new life to an old family heirloom when they upcycle it into something for their home. TV-PG

The video below may not be of Making It itself, but we do still think that it is going to provide you with a little bit of laughter. After all, this is showing Nick and Amy in a setting that looks, ironically, like The Office. Neither one of them was actually on this show, but Parks and Recreation was originally developed as a spiritual cousin-of-sorts. Of course, it became more and more of its own thing over time. It’s the relationship between these two actors as Ron and Leslie that served as the foundation for Making It — after all, everyone has an investment in their relationship before even watching a single episode here.

These guys look so familiar but we just can't put our finger on it… Catch them on @NBCMakingIt, streaming on @PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/wDbEK9yxmN — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) June 25, 2021

