Making It season 3 episode 6 return date hopes on NBC

The first order of business that we have here, though, is sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment coming to the network in seven days’ time. What’s the reason for that? Think along the lines of the Olympic Games. NBC broadcasts the sporting event every time it’s around, and that means that all of their programs are preempted for a certain window of time. In the event of Making It, you can expect a hiatus of at least a couple of weeks.

At the time of this writing there is no confirmed return date for the Amy Poehler – Nick Offerman series, though personally we would circle Thursday, August 12 on your calendar. That makes the most sense given that Making It could return at that point and then give us new episodes for the rest of the summer season. It’d be over before the fall, so it’s not interfering with any of the other plans that NBC has. The only reason that they may not put the show in this same timeslot is if they decide it could perform better elsewhere — or, they want to give this particular timeslot to something else.

While there is no synopsis as of yet for the next new Making It, we don’t think we really need to tell you what’s going to be coming up next. If you’ve seen this show with enough regularity over the years, you’re more than familiar with what it brings to the table: Creativity and inspiration. That is probably not going to change for a good while.

