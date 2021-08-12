NCIS season 19, NCIS: Hawaii Hyped in new CBS promo







Both NCIS season 19 and the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off show are coming to CBS on Monday, September 20. Do you want to see a new promo hyping up the two of them?

If you look below, you can see one of the first joint promos that the network has handed down featuring these two shows. There isn’t all that much in the way of tangible footage in here from either show, but you do get more of Vanessa Lachey in-character as Jane Tennant than you’ve really seen anywhere else.

For some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to watch our review of the season 18 finale at the bottom of this article! Once you take a look at that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

One thing that is interesting here is that amount of Mark Harmon that is featured in this short preview. It’s a clear sign that CBS is not moving away from promoting Gibbs as a major part of the NCIS story, even if the character may not be in every season 19 episode. They still recognize the value of Harmon with the franchise, though, and clearly they have no interest moving away from him as of yet.

In airing NCIS: Hawaii after the flagship, the hope is clearly that they can get it off to a fantastic start in the ratings. Given that NCIS proper is closer to the end than it is the beginning at this point, CBS needs to find some other hits elsewhere. We imagine that more in-depth trailers for both of these shows will be available before the end of the month; for now, we’re happy to take whatever we can get.

Related – What could a first-look promo for NCIS season 19 show off?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 and also NCIS: Hawaii?

Be sure to let us know your expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS, video via TV Insider.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







