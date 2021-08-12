Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: Christmas in Richmond







Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight — and this one is going to be rather festive. Sure, we are technically right in the middle of August, but it’s never too early to prepare for the holidays, right?

There’s a lot of fun stuff to look forward to here, but let’s start by sharing the official synopsis for the upcoming story below:

It’s Christmas in Richmond. Rebecca enlists Ted for a secret mission, Roy and Keeley search for a miracle, and the Higginses open up their home.

The sneak peek below offers a little more insight, mostly as Ted and Rebecca decide to team up as elves to help spread the merry for people in need. This is the sort of preview that easily makes you smile, and it’s another reminder here ultimately of what makes this show so great. It has such an enormous heart that it’s fun to see all of the different ways that it shines through.

Are there still some lingering conflicts from last week’s episode? We have to think so. Remember for a moment that the entire Richmond team decided to protest their main sponsor, which is probably going to lead to some enormous financial fallout for the club. They already have some high costs courtesy of the roster that they have, and we have to imagine that things are going to crater potentially even more over the course of the next few episodes. It’s at least something we’re watching out for, and the only real solution here is managing to win a little bit more. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite happened for the team as of late.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Ted Lasso now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4?

Are you prepared to get a little bit of holiday cheer from some of these characters? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







