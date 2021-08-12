Blue Bloods season 12 filming: A new Donnie Wahlberg tease!







Getting teases from the set of Blue Bloods season 12 is not altogether easy. The show doesn’t tend to give away all that many in advance, so we have to relish in whatever social-media posts we can find.

Today, we do at least come bearing some interesting stuff courtesy of series star Donnie Wahlberg himself! In a new post on the actor’s Instagram Stories (remember, these disappear after a period of time), you can see a picture of him doing some work alongside Thomas Walter Booker. Booker himself later commented, noting that we are in for a “treat” when this episode airs.

What’s the biggest challenge right now in filming Blue Bloods? More than likely, it is probably dealing with some of the heat. The city’s dealing with weather right now in the high nineties, and that’s without even factoring in all of that humidity. This is probably one of the hottest filming periods of the entire season, though we’re sure that some of the actors will be missing this come January when there’s snow all over the place. (Maybe if Donnie was filming indoors this wouldn’t be all that much of an issue this week, but he and Booker were clearly working outside.)

Blue Bloods season 12 is going to premiere on CBS at the start of October, and we’re sure that by the time the first episode airs a number of them will be officially in the can. The show starts production months in advance to ensure they can stay ahead of the game — remember that it takes more than a week usually to film an episode, and for at least the start of the season we tend to get several weekly installments in a row without all that many interruptions.

