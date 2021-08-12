Bake Squad season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, can you expect a Bake Squad season 2 renewal at some point in the future? Is there a reason to have hope?

The first thing that we should do at the moment, though, is lay out the current state of things. There is no official ruling on the Christina Tosi baking competition show yet, but that’s not all that much of a surprise. Netflix isn’t in a place these days where they need to give brand-new shows an early season 2 renewal. They can check out the viewership, ponder it over, and then hand over a renewal down the road if they really want to.

We do think there are reasons aplenty for the streaming service bringing the show back. For starters, reality TV tends to be cost-effective programming and there’s enough evidence out there that this format in particular plays well. Think about how many baking-related shows go on for many years on end! There’s also the presence here of Tosi, who is well-known by many American viewers already as a former judge on MasterChef. That’s without even noting her success with her Milk Bar brand. Basically, this show has a successful formula and a big name in the culinary world front and center; there are reasons aplenty to think that it will be back.

Provided that Bake Squad is renewed for another season, there’s little reason to think that we will have to wait THAT long for a season 2. We’d anticipate it at some point in 2022. Reality shows don’t often take too long to film, and ultimately, Netflix can use them in order to fill whatever programming gaps they have. They will likely use the next month or two to gauge viewership — not just for the first episode, but for the whole season. They will want to see there is a demand for more!

Once there’s more to report on when it comes to this, we’ll be sure to let you know.

