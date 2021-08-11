American Horror Stories episode 6: Cody Fern, Aaron Tveit top ‘Feral’ cast







American Horror Stories episode 6 is going to be streaming on Hulu at midnight Eastern time, and this one should be all sorts of freaky. You’ve got a title in “Feral” that suggests we’re going in some sort of woodsy direction — also, there’s a familiar face from the franchise front and center here in Cody Fern.

If you’ve watched the last couple of seasons of American Horror Story proper, you’re probably familiar with some of Cody’s work already.

If you look at the bottom of this article, you can watch the full video featuring the episode 6 cast — joining Fern and another super-familiar face in Aaron Tveit are Tiffany Dupont, Blake Shields, and then finally Colin Tandberg. It’s a reasonably small cast for this one, which we of course don’t mind since these episodes tend to be fairly short. It allows for more time to hone in on whatever the specific story is.

“Feral,” at least on the surface, has the potential to be more like a monster movie than any other episode of the show we’ve seen as of late. We’re all for that; in general, we just want Horror Stories to continue to push the envelope for what the franchise can be. We almost like to think of this series as a great farm system for some ideas that could be expressed in greater depth down the road on American Horror Story proper.

In case you forgot, the flagship show is premiering a little bit later this month — if you head over to the link here, you can read more about it.

Are you excited to see Cody Fern, Aaron Tveit, and more on American Horror Stories episode 6?

