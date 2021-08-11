In the Dark season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Pretty in Pink’







Curious to learn a few more things entering In the Dark season 3 episode 7? Everything, at least for now, kicks off with the title: “Pretty in Pink.” This is an installment where there are a lot of interesting things that could happen, and we just wonder how much of an homage to the 1980’s this is really going to. (Personally, we’re always down for it, though we’re not sure how many viewers of the CW series even alive back during this decade.)

So what makes this episode stand out story-wise? It feels like Jess will be at the center of most of it, as Murphy looks for a little bit of help for information. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full In the Dark season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

JUST DUCKY – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) look to Josiah (guest-star Maurice Compte) for answers about Jess (Brooke Markham). Meanwhile, Gene (Matt) makes a bold move. The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Jess Burkle (307). Original Airdate 8/18/2021.

Will viewers be on board this episode? Story-wise, we hope so … just as we also hope that they have not forgotten about it amidst the extended hiatus the past couple of weeks. There are a handful of big stories still coming as the show continues to play out this summer — which, more than likely, will be extended home for quite some time. We know there’s a season 4 coming and while there is a loyal audience here, it’s not a particularly huge one. In the Dark should continue to at least keep its devoted viewers happy here … so long as they push the story forward and give a lot of us viewers more answers.

