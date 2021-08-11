The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane wraps filming, hopes for more







The Orville season 3 had quite a road to being completed, but in the end, there’s a lot to celebrate today!

In a post on Twitter, series star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane confirmed that filming for the latest batch of episodes is done. This season has been in the works for years now, but faced frequent interruptions for a variety of reasons. First, it had to adjust to making the move over to Hulu. From there, it also incurred a number of other delays due to the onset of the global health crisis. This is not an easy show to make ever, let alone when you have to handle a number of safety regulations. With the amount of prosthetic work that is done for some of these characters, people inevitably are going to be in close contact with each other.

With season 3 filming none, things now transition over to the editing/post-production phases. This show has a ton of special effects, so don’t expect any good news to come out about a premiere date tomorrow. Earlier this month Hulu executives confirmed that they don’t have a specific premiere date as of yet. Our hope is that it could be around either at the end of this year or in early 2022.

It’s worth noting that MacFarlane says at the end of his tweet “I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space.” Hopefully, that subsides some of the rumors out there that Seth would depart the show at the end of the season. We know that The Orville was a labor of love for him from the get-go, and this is a role that allows him to do a little bit of everything — show off his comedy chops sure, but also be dramatic when the situation calls for it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3?

And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for all their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space. #TheOrville — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 11, 2021

