America’s Got Talent: Jimmie Herrod closes show with ‘Pure Imagination’







Tonight on America’s Got Talent we had a great assorted of acts — there were fantastic performances, and then of course Sethward. The show closed, though, with Jimmie Herrod, one of the best singers who we’ve seen over the course of the season. He also happened to be Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act!

Here’s the real question: Would he perform a song this time around that Simon Cowell appreciated more? He managed to win him over in the auditions, but it’d be even nicer if he had his favor here from the start.

For his performance tonight Jimmie took on another classic in “Pure Imagination,” a song that a lot of people know from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. There’s always been something magical about this song, and it’s hard to place exactly what it is. Maybe, ironically, it is that imagination. Jimmie changed up the arrangement enough that it didn’t sound like a straight cover; he also hit some stellar notes throughout. He may have the biggest range out of any singer the competition!

We also appreciate the way that his performance was staged — he could’ve been surrounded by all sorts of brilliant colors and fancy effects, but the title for the track says it all. He was accompanied by nothing but a bare tree, and that’s something that we can interpret in almost any way that we want. An outstanding end to the show.

As for whether or not Jimmie makes it through to the next round, we’d say that this is very much a given. Singers traditionally do well over the course of this season! Add to this the fact that he closed out the show and it’s almost a sure thing that he will advance. The larger question that we have to wonder here is whether or not he’ll make it to the finale or even have a chance of winning. It feels like a fairly open race now!

