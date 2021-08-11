





The Stargirl season 2 premiere arrived on The CW tonight after a substantial delay — and, of course, there were questions aplenty.

Take, for example, just what Cindy is now planning in the long-term. We knew that she was going to be a part of the episode in some form and at the end of the episode, she seemed to be circling recruits for her own new collection of evildoers. As it turns out, one of them is … Courtney’s own brother? Yea, you can go ahead and consider us 100% shocked with this one. Mike is still so young, but at the same time turning someone like him would devastate Stargirl perhaps more so than anything.

So Mike is a possibility, but the same goes for others like Cameron. We expect that some of what we’re seeing from Cindy is going to be a part of the long game this season, mostly because there is really no reason for the show to rush along giving us story on her evil plan. There are a lot of other matters to attend to, including Eclipso and The Shade having an increasingly large role in the story.

All in all, though, how was this for a great start to the season? We understand that some out there may feel like it was a little slow-moving at first, but odds are, that was intentional. Within a world like Blue Valley, it makes a certain degree of sense to have things be peaceful before you start sending them off of a metaphorical cliff. Despite the sheer number of threats, we still feel like Cindy has the potential to become Courtney’s greatest villain — unlike some other adversaries, she has more of a personal reason to go after her and we’ve seen some of that play out already.

What did you think about the events of the Stargirl season 2 premiere?

