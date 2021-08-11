Blue Bloods season 12: When will more premiere details arrive?







If you are like us, then you are very-much eager to get some more details on the upcoming Blue Bloods season 12 premiere. Alas, we know that we’re still waiting for over a month and a half! If you missed the news the Tom Selleck drama will be back on Friday, October 1 — that at least gives us the framework to think about when some more information could be out there.

So when could we at least get a synopsis of the first episode back? Odds are, there are still a few more weeks to go. Last year, CBS revealed the first details for the premiere a little less than a month before the show came back. If we were to follow a similar template here, you could probably expect more information the second week in September. We know that the network hardly ever does some big promotional rollout with this show, but we still want to think they’ll pass at least a few morsels along.

As for what we know about the premiere already, it’s fairly limited. Executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor wrote the episode entitled “Hate is Hate,” and signs at least point to a return from Callie Thorne as Maggie the Medium. In true Blue Bloods fashion we do expect all of the main characters to have some sort of significant role in the story — just like we also expect a family-dinner scene at some point. This show knows what viewers want after more than a decade on the air; we have a hard time thinking that they are going to suddenly change things up now.

Odds are, CBS will unveil some sort of video preview around the same time as the first details emerge — it can be hard to put an exact timeframe on it, but early next month, prepare to keep your eyes peeled.

