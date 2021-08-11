Supergirl season 6 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Welcome Back, Kara’







Are you ready for Supergirl season 6 episode 8 to be here? There’s a new episode finally coming on the air on Tuesday, August 24, and you don’t have to wait to get some more information all about it!

As we prepare for this installment, the good news at the moment is clear: You are going to see Kara Danvers finally make her way out of the Phantom Zone. We know that this is something a lot of people have wanted for a long time — we need to see Supergirl back around the rest of the heroes! The problem, of course, is that problems are going to follow the character back to National City. This is the sort of stuff that could set the stage for the remainder of the series, given that there are only a handful of episodes left.

Below, we’ve got the full Supergirl season 6 episode 8 (“Welcome Back, Kara”) synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#608). Original airdate 8/24/2021.

When you are wrapping up a superhero series like this, there is some innate pressure to somehow make things even bigger and crazier than what we’ve seen before. The end of Arrow set the bar high here, given that this show concluded at the same time as the epic, devastating Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. We don’t know if the stakes will be that high, but we do hope there’s at least a sense of closure for not just Kara, but a number of other characters, as well.

