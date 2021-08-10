Superman & Lois episode 15 (finale) spoilers: ‘Last Sons of Krypton’







Next week on Superman & Lois episode 15, you’re going to see the epic season 1 finale. “Last Sons of Krypton” is one of those hours that will be game-changing. Not only does it have the challenge of trying to tie together some season 1 loose ends, but it also needs to set the stage for a season 2. The show was renewed a good while back, so we tend to think that the writers have some plans already for what the future will hold!

Below, we’ve got the full Superman & Lois finale synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. (#115). The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Original airdate 8/17/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The fact that Cavanagh is directing this episode is pretty darn awesome — who doesn’t love the fact that there is some Arrowverse synergy here? We know that there’s going to be some epic battles in this finale, but through it all, this show is going to eventually come back to family. That’s been the way of this series from the very beginning, and that also helps it stand out from the pack.

This has been a fantastic season — the one challenge is that with so much good content, you have to stick the landing. Here’s to hoping that they find a way to do just that.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Superman & Lois right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are all sorts of other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







