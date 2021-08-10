Stargirl season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Say hello to ‘Richard Swift’







As you prepare for Stargirl season 2 episode 2 on The CW next week, you better prepare to see a new character in Richard Swift.

With that in mind, we should turn over to the next question — who exactly is Richard Swift? Odds are, you’re more familiar with him by his other name: The Shade. He is one of the two major Big Bads this season alongside Eclipso, and he could make his presence felt in episode 2 in an unexpected way. We should also note, though, that this isn’t one of those shows that tend to hurry things along — premiere for this to be a slow burn, and the same goes for Cindy’s plan. Rest assured, though, that Courtney is going to find herself mired in trouble soon enough — after all, that is the way of the world with this show.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you view the full Stargirl season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS – Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#202). Original airdate 8/17/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We do hope that the second season gives us a chance to learn a little bit more about some of the adversaries — as much fun as season 1 was, there were almost too many baddies for the show’s own good. Sometimes, focusing things down can lead to better results.

