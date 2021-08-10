Dexter season 9: Showtime takes New Blood promotion to new heights







We know that everyone these days is looking for new and creative methods to market their TV show. Yet, what Showtime is doing for Dexter season 9 is still unexpected.

If you look below, you can see a pair of different tweets (including one from executive producer Scott Reynolds) showing that the network is taking their promotion for the upcoming Dexter: New Blood to the skies. In particular, they’ve hired airplanes to fly around banners! Typically, the only time we see something similar to this is when fans are protesting a show’s cancellation; this is a little bit different, and we gotta give Showtime at least an A for effort here.

Will this sort of thing actually get more viewers to watch? We can’t rule anything out. We’re not sure that they are even trying to reach all-new people, but rather those who watched the original show and aren’t aware that it’s coming back. Audience acquisition is going to be key for the Michael C. Hall series, especially since a group of people may be understandably skeptical after the original series finale turned out to be an epic disappointment.

Dexter: New Blood is set years following that aforementioned finale, and features the title character living in the small New York community of Iron Lake. He’s doing what he can to stay hidden and live a totally different life, but what happens when his Dark Passenger beckons once more? There will be some other familiar faces who turn up throughout the revival, including Jennifer Carpenter as Deb and John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer.

