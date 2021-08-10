The Bachelorette: When will Michelle Young’s season premiere on ABC?







Following tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, when is Michelle Young’s season of the show ultimately going to premiere on ABC? We know that there will be people who want it right away!

It goes without saying that we’re excited to see Michelle as the lead — she was extremely likable on Matt James’ season of the show, and we know that there are a ton of people out there ready to see her journey. The good news is that she is currently filming her journey for true love, and you’ll get a chance to see that play out in just a matter of months.

According to ABC’s recently-released fall schedule, Michelle’s season is going to be premiering on Tuesday, October 19. This means that you’ll have a chance to likely see it play out from this point until right before Christmas, when the show goes off the air before coming back with a new season of The Bachelor in early 2022.

Is this too much of the franchise for any one person? We’d understand if some felt that way, but so long as these shows generate good ratings, nothing else really matters. Michelle’s journey is going to be exciting for so many reasons, starting with the fact that it could feel more old-school than any other in recent memory. There could be at least some travel this time around with some virus restrictions lifted.

