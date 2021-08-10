The Good Doctor season 5: What we need to see in first promo!







We’re sure that a first promo for The Good Doctor season 5 will arrive at some point early next month — so what could be included? It goes without saying that there’s a lot here on our mind!

The first order of business for a promo has to be the status of Shaun and Lea. It’d feel like a total waste to not feature their engagement in some form, given that it was such a big point of excitement at the end of season 4. The two had gone through so much with losing the baby that seeing the two coming together was a sign of hope for their future. We hope that they aren’t married yet and a trailer will start to hype some of that up. Can we also see an engagement party! We hope so…

Medically, it goes without saying that we’ll see some sort of footage of Shaun and the other doctors in action. We don’t think a promo needs to hype things up too much — as long as it’s included in some shape or form.

So what about the other characters? We hope to get a better sense of Morgan and Park’s relationship now that they’ve fully admitted to their feelings; even if it takes up five seconds of the promo and nothing more, we’ll be happy with that. The same goes for Dr. Mateo’s inclusion into the show — he is a very different character from anyone we’ve had a chance to see on the show before, and there’s something exciting about diving into the great unknown with him. Where in the world is his story going to lead?

In general, The Good Doctor does not need to reinvent the wheel with their season 5 promo — just focus on the fantastic characters and meaningful stories that give all of us hope.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5?

