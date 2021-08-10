Bachelor in Paradise season 7 trailer: Demi drama; Joe, Kendall return







During tonight’s The Bachelorette finale we were told that a new preview was going to arrive for Bachelor in Paradise season 7. So did it live up to a lot of the expectations that we had in advance?

Here’s the first beef we have with how The Bachelorette handled the Paradise promotion — they made us wait until the end of the show for it! Clearly, the producers knew that this is what people were looking forward to more than anything else.

So what was in this trailer? A whole lot of Demi Burnett, for starters! We’ve known for a while that she tends to ruffle feathers and this time around, she’s at the center of a lot of it. Remember when Demi was considered a Bachelor Nation villain? Could she be going back to that to some extent now? It looks like there’s a conflict over cake of all things so be prepared for some of that.

On a more serious note, there’s going to be some major awkwardness here as Kendall and Grocery Store Joe reunite following their long-term relationship. They initially met in Paradise and for a long time, things worked out well for the two of them! The two of them existing there at the same time could prove awkward, especially when it looks as though Joe is moving on.

Earlier today, it was also confirmed that former lead Becca Kufrin is also coming back! So yea, there are headlines all over the place here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

This could be the most dramatic #BachelorInParadise EVER 🤯🤯🤯 Get ready for Monday, Bachelor Nation! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/wynBFMNXTr — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 10, 2021

