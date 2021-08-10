Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Walk on the Ocean’







Next week on Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 4 we’re going to have an episode entitled “Walk on the Ocean.” So what can you expect to see throughout this? This is an episode that is going to be all about a big trip for Isobel and Maria, one where the two of them could get all sorts of answers.

Will they be happy about these answers? That’s an entirely different story and this could be a story that sets the stage for all sorts of big stuff after the fact. While a lot has happened within the first handful of episodes, it’s easy to forget that we’re still early in the season! There’s plenty of time for a few more surprises every step of the way.

Below, we have the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 4 synopsis with all sorts of other updates as to what lies ahead:

DAY TRIPPIN’ – Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers. Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery. Starring Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by April Winney and written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Christopher Hollier (#304). Original Airdate 8/16/2021.

The Kyle storyline is a big one when it comes to informing us who Michael Trevino’s character is. Do we think that we know him? Sure, but there are always new wrinkles and ideas that the writers can always bring to the table. It’s possible this story will be wrapped up in this episode, but then also come back at some other point down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 4?

Which story are you most excited to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







