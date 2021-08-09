Outlander star Sam Heughan celebrates airing anniversary in fantastic way







August 9 is far from an ordinary day in the Outlander community — it’s the anniversary of the show first coming on the air! Today marks seven years since the Diana Gabaldon adaptation first arrived on Starz — since that time, the show’s become an international phenomenon. It’s also made stars out of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. It’s hard to imagine any other actors at this point playing Jamie and Claire Fraser — luckily, we don’t have to.

In order to properly celebrate the show’s anniversary today, why not have a little bit of fun courtesy of Sam? In a new post on Instagram below, the actor commemorates the seven-year anniversary by sharing some of the oldest images on his phone, ones that date back to the early days of the show. He admits that he lost his previous phone while filming the intense season 1 finale, which still remains one of the most-snubbed performances in recent TV history. (Where was the Emmy nomination for that?)

Anyway, it’s fun at this point to look back at the early memories of the cast filming the show, especially since the world was so different for them back then. Back during the early days of making the first season Sam, Caitriona, and the rest of the cast had no way of knowing how big the show was going to be. They didn’t even know if audiences were going to enjoy the show at all. We imagine that there’s a certain nostalgia for the innocence of that time, though we’re all in a pretty tremendous spot now. Season 6 has already been filmed and we know that, at least, there is one more season coming beyond that. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds!

Remember that Outlander, as of this writing, is poised to return to Starz in 2022.

What are you hoping to see from Outlander season 6 and beyond?

