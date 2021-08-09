The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose spoilers: Katie challenges Greg







Tonight on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, and of course the drama that comes with it. This is the first time that Katie Thurston will be reuniting with Greg since his dramatic exit from the show, and you have to feel like things are going to get heated rather fast.

This situation is complicated; as a matter of fact, it may be one of the more difficult breakups to parse in the recent history of the show. Katie clearly hurt him by being nonchalant to his vulnerability after the hometown date, and he left that conversation feeling numb and heartbroken. From there, he had nothing to do other than stew on this feelings before eventually unleashing some of his pain on her. He railed on her emotionally in a way that was uncomfortable to watch before eventually departing.

Have you watched our full review of last week’s The Bachelorette episode? Be sure to check that out below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

In the new sneak peek for the finale tonight you can see Katie confront Greg at After the Final Rose, claiming that he didn’t know what love truly was. It’s hard to be the judge of that; however, it does feel as though Greg lost the base idea of what this show is. He wanted more out of Katie than Katie was willing or able to give him as the lead of the show — he couldn’t see or understand anymore that there was a reality TV part of this.

The most challenging thing entering the episode tonight is the idea that had things played out differently, Katie and Greg could’ve been together. For a long time, it really did feel like she was going to pick him at the end of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Get ready for an emotional conclusion to Katie's journey on #TheBacheloretteFinale TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/LbtKhVUADQ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 9, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







