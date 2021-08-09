The White Lotus episode 6 (finale) preview: Prepare for ‘Departures’







Next week on The White Lotus episode 6, you are getting a story entitled “Departures” — and that title speaks for itself. This is the finale, and there is a chance that this could be the last installment of this show as a whole.

(If you missed it, we’ve reported already that there’s a chance at a season 2, but we know that HBO tends to be very cautious when it comes to handing out more new episodes.)

So what’s going to happening within this episode? With so many characters nearing the end of their stay, of course that means some big decisions need to be made. What will this set up in terms of the future? What sort of surprises could be in store for Rachel, Shane, and so many other characters? There’s always a sense of sadness that comes with the end of a vacation, and we also wonder if some people are going to try to “live large” before getting on a plane elsewhere. If they do, you just gotta imagine that there are going to be some dramatic consequences that come as a result.

Below, HBO has the full The White Lotus episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) shares some harsh truths with Shane (Jake Lacy) and confides in Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who’s reeling from bad news of her own. As the Mossbachers turn the page on their harrowing scare, Quinn (Fred Hechinger) reveals major life plans. With nothing left to lose, Armond (Murray Bartlett) goes on an all-out bender – and exacts the ultimate revenge on his nemesis.

This episode should serve as the perfect culmination of everything that we’ve seen all season on The White Lotus — this is a show that is funny at times, biting at others, but above all else compelling to watch thanks to its fantastic cast. It’s a bummer to see it over so soon.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The White Lotus right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







