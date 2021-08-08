Professor T episode 6 (finale) spoilers: A haunting happy birthday?







Next week on Professor T episode 6, you better prepare yourself for the end of the road — at least for the time being. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but the British drama (airing stateside on PBS) has a chance to cap out its first season on a high note.

So what do we know about it so far? For starters, we’re going to have a chance to see yet another surprising case — one that allows the Professor to prove his worth once more to the police. This show does follow a number of tried-and-true traditions within the crime TV format, and that includes the consultant (in this case, our title hero) often knowing the right answer before the actual investigators do. That creates a lot of tension and in the finale, Professor T may have to convince the police to listen to his theories.

Also, it just so turns out that there is a personal milestone within this episode as well — it’s the Professor’s birthday! However, this may not be anywhere near as pleasant an occasion as it would first seem.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Professor T episode 6 synopsis below:

Is there a chance that there could be a huge cliffhanger at the end of this season? We’d be honestly surprised if no loose ends are tied up; with that being said, though, it wouldn’t be shocking if the finale ends in a way that sets the stage for a potential season 2.

