The Deceived season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?







Following tonight's finale, can you expect The Deceived season 2 to happen at Starz? Or, is it more realistic to expect it to be canceled?

So where do we begin? Let’s start by pointing out the current state of things: Nothing has been 100% locked in as of yet when it comes to the long-term future here. This isn’t even all Starz’s choice. Like with a number of other shows over the past few months, this is an acquired series as opposed to one that the premium-cable network produced in-house. The first thing that will need to be figured out here is whether or not more episodes are ordered overseas; for now, there isn’t anything confirmed on that subject.

Provided that The Deceived does get more episodes elsewhere, then the decision rests on Starz if they want to bring the show back or not. This could depend heavily on everything else that they have going on with their schedule. The cause for concern here is that you could view a lot of their scheduling decisions as a byproduct of the pandemic. They really needed to order a lot of different shows in order to compensate for how few programs they’ve had as of late. Things are starting to change there, though, with new episodes of Outlander, P-Valley, and Hightown on the way.

Now if we do managed to get another season of this show, you’re probably going to be waiting for a good while. There is no confirmed premiere date but if we were to wager, we’d say that mid-to-late 2022 is the earliest we could see it. Remember, though, that with premium-cable shows there is nowhere near the same pressure that there is with broadcast shows to give us a new season a year.

