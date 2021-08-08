The Bachelorette finale: Which Katie Thurston alum could be Bachelor?







As we prepare for The Bachelorette finale on Monday night, it’s inevitable that we’re thinking about the next star of The Bachelor. How can we not? We know that there a season of The Bachelorette and also Bachelor in Paradise in between, but we’re sure that producers are thinking about this already.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and start to think about this: who could be the next male lead of the franchise? From Katie Thurston’s season alone, we do think there are some interesting candidates.

Michael A. – By far he’s the frontrunner if he’s interested, and if producers opt to not choose someone from Michelle’s season instead. He’s likable, heartfelt, and it’s been a while since the show featured a single dad as the lead. Michael’s story is still different than any other single dad we’ve seen; he’s experienced tragedy in a way that only Emily Maynard can relate to.

Andrew S. – He may not be the top contender but it’s easy to make a case for him — he seemed truly into Katie and was heartbroken when she decided to not choose him leading into the final four. We think he’d be really fun as a lead and a lot of women would be very interested in dating him.

Anyone else? – Even if Blake doesn’t win it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he gets cast as the next lead. Meanwhile, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing Justin get it just because he hasn’t received that much of an edit. It’s obviously not going to be Greg, and was anyone else on this season memorable enough? It’s more likely to be a former cast member from a past season than any other guy.

Who do you think could be the Bachelor from Katie Thurston’s season?

