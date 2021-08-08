Blindspotting season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz? The latest







Will there be a Blindspotting season 2 renewal at Starz — or, is it more likely that the show ends up getting canceled?

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: At the moment, nothing is 100% certain when it comes to the series’ future. We don’t have an official green light as of yet, and that is of course the thing stopping us from being more excited right now. There’s no clear way of knowing what Starz thinks behind the scenes of the series, especially in terms of how much more they could expand upon the original movie.

It’s also rather difficult to know what the network thinks here in terms of the ratings. The live numbers for this series only tell a single part of the story, as there are a number of different variables Starz will look at when determining the future of the show. They will examine DVR viewings, internets streams, and also what the general audience enthusiasm seems to be. If they think that this show will be financially lucrative for them, we tend to imagine they’ll think of a way to bring it back for more.

So provided a Blindspotting season 2 does happen, let’s get to the next order of business: When it could premiere! While we know a lot of networks like to ensure that their shows are annual events, we’re not sure anyone at Starz is going to be under that same pressure. Our thinking for now is that this series will air another new season in either late 2021 or early 2022, provided of course that it ends up getting a renewal for more new episodes.

For now, the only advice that we can give is that if you want to see the show back for more, the best thing that you can do is both watch and encourage everyone else to do the same thing.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Blindspotting right now

Do you want to see a Blindspotting season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







