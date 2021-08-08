America’s Got Talent lineup: Madilyn Bailey, Jimmie Herrod in live show #1







Want to know the lineup for the first America’s Got Talent live show, set to air on NBC this Tuesday? Then go ahead and consider us more than happy to help!

This past week, the network was kind enough to share a schedule of when some of the remaining acts are performing — and yes, there are some parts of the first show that are going to be a surprise. Let’s share what we know about each act, alongside a refresher in the event you need it.

1aChord – A strong vocal group — they have talent, but will they be memorable enough to make it past this round?

Beyond Belief Dance Company – They’re pretty famous due in part to their coach Alyssa Edwards, but they have talent and the ability to put on a great show in their own right.

Dustin Tavella – What would this season be without a quality magic act in here?

Gangstagrass – They combined hip-hop and bluegrass in their audition, and we imagine that they will be doing that again.

Gina Brillon – A very funny, relatable comedian — but there is some competition within this show!

Jimmie Herrod – A singer, and also Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act who performed a variation of “Tomorrow” that Simon actually liked.

Kabir Singh – Here’s the competition we were talking about for Gina…

Madilyn Bailey – A fun singer, best known for her YouTube videos where she makes songs based on hate comments or other subjects. She performed a variation of one in her audition.

Matt Johnson – An exceptional escape artist, and someone who will definitely bring the danger in this episode!

Peter Rosalita – A young singer who has a shockingly huge voice.

Sethward – Why is he here? Sethward’s best venue is as a part of the auditions, where he comes out in some ridiculous costume and tries to win people over.

The Canine Stars – The name really sums it up here — if you love animal acts, you’ll love them.

Who are you rooting for on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent episode?

Have a personal preference here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: NBC.)

