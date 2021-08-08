Baptiste season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Who is Gomorrah? Last before finale







Who is Gomorrah? As we move into Baptiste season 2 episode 5 on BBC One next week, there’s a chance for real answers. Or, at the very least this is what Emma and Julien are going to hope to find here. What they discover instead is a LOT of different and rather unfortunate stuff.

Should we be surprised by any of this? Probably not, given that episode 5 is the penultimate one of the season. If there is going to be some enormous, jaw-dropping reveal ahead, you aren’t going to be getting it until the finale rolls around! We could at least inch closer to the reveal of Gomorrah’s identity, and also see some characters in an even larger amount of danger. Prepare yourselves accordingly here.

For a few more details on what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the full Baptiste season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Emma and Julien hope to discover the identity of Gomorrah, but make another terrifying discovery instead. Now the pair must race against the clock.

The “race against the clock” part of this is more than likely going to be what gets people’s hair standing on end, and we more than understand the justification for that. We do think this show is at its best when there’s both danger and a mystery and at this point, we’re getting almost all of the above.

So will everything be resolved this season? Maybe to a certain extent. BBC series don’t often follow the tradition of having enormous cliffhangers at the end of them, so we don’t think there is going to be some inordinate amount of pressure here to leave us with some enormous jaw-dropper. However, Line of Duty is a great example of a show that loves to have a lingering mystery span over the years. Consider that as we ponder the future here.

