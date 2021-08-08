





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We do have a handful of different things to talk through within this piece. We’ll get into that, and of course look towards whatever the future will hold here.

We know that there is probably no cable show with a larger audience excited for it to come back than this one. It has enormous ratings, a marquee star in Kevin Costner, and an epic cliffhanger designed to drive most of us collectively insane.

Now, the bad news: There is still no Yellowstone season 4 on the air tonight. The show premieres this fall, most likely at some point in November.

We of course wish that there were some big headlines to come out of this week pertaining to Yellowstone itself. However, it feels more like the bigger ones were reserved for the 1883 spin-off show that serves as a prequel. We learned over the past few days that Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill are going to be three of the leads for the series — it’s a clear recognition that the show is trying to pull in country-music fans, but also people who feel authentic to the world that they are presenting. This show is about how the Dutton family first found their way to Montana in the first place, and it will air on Paramount+.

The reason that this pertains so much to Yellowstone season 4 is because the show’s premiere date may be tied in some way to how Paramount wants to promote the prequel. The show was currently airing, there’s no way that they would be able to promote 1883 — it just started filming! This fall, however, there are cross-promotion opportunities aplenty.

Over the next few months, look forward to plenty of promotional opportunities for Yellowstone season 4, new trailers, and hopefully an announcement about a season 5. The wait may be long, but we imagine many appetizers coming that are worth celebrating.

