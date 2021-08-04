Yellowstone season 4: 1883 prequel casts Tim McGraw, Faith Hill!







While you wait for the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network, why not get a TON of news about the prequel series? 1883 seems to be the official name now for the show, which is an origin story for both the Dutton family and also the ranch.

While you’re going to be waiting for a while to see the new show streaming on its exclusive home in Paramount+, we can hand over some exciting — and ambitious — casting news today.

According to a report from Deadline, iconic actor Sam Elliott will be starring in the new series alongside a pair of country music superstars in Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Here’s some of what we can say about all of these characters.

Shea Brennan (Elliott) – He’s described as a “tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.” (Interestingly enough, Texas is where the series is currently filming.)

James and Margaret Dutton (McGraw and Hill) – They are the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, the one that of course is led by Kevin Costner’s John in present day.

In a statement, here is what McGraw and Hill each had to say in worked on the Taylor Sheridan-created project.

McGraw – “This is truly a dream job. Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

Hill – “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

What do you think about the castings for the Yellowstone prequel right now?

