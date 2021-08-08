





Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? If you come into this article eager for an answer or to look more towards the future, we’re glad to lending a helping hand.

The first order of business that we’ve got here, though, is getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is, alas, no new installment coming on the network for now. Last week was not only the season 4 finale, but the last episode for at least the rest of the calendar year.

Here’s where a little bit of the good news comes into play: We know that a season 5 is, in fact, coming! That news was confirmed shortly after the events of the season 4 finale, so Showtime isn’t keeping us in limbo for a long period of time. Our hope is that this season will premiere at some point in the spring/summer of next year, and that this is a story that could have many more years left, provided that Lena Waithe and the writers want to keep things going for a good while.

As for what sort of story you can expect to see coming up, our thinking is that there’s almost a blank slate ahead for the creative team. Depending on your personal preference, you probably either loved or loathed that season 4 had a pretty clean ending — there weren’t a whole lot of huge, devastating cliffhangers. This means that there could be a time jump, new characters, or stories that come almost out of nowhere.

From our vantage point, there’s still a lot to love about The Chi provided that they continue to focus on the people and real-life circumstances that they’d go through. The more grounded the show is, the better it comes across as a viewer.

