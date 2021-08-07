Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 7, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re getting into the thick of the summer, and given the Olympics are on the aforementioned network, why not bring the show back? Don’t you want a little bit of that synergy?

Unfortunately, it’s not happening in any sort of formal capacity … even if it would certainly be fun if it did. We’re still in the midst of a hiatus, but at least now we’re probably less than two months away from the big return this fall. There’s no specifics about a premiere date or a host as of yet, but we tend to expect it at the end of September or the start of October. A host announcement will likely be made in the weeks leading up to the episode airing.

At the moment, most of the headlines surrounding SNL are, of course, about the future of the cast — and we wish there was more certainty on this subject. Instead, what we’re left with at the moment are more questions than answers. A report did surface over the past few days suggesting that Lorne Michaels was about to kick off negotiations in a big way with a number of the series’ biggest stars, and we know that the future is still in question for Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Cecily Strong.

Of this quartet, we’re hoping that at least a couple of them stick around — we don’t mention Kenan Thompson here because he’s already expressed a desire to stick around for a little while longer at least. We think the idea of being able to do other things while contributing to SNL is the reason why some of these performers may stay — the structure of the show isn’t the same as it once was, and that could benefit long-time cast members staying.

Fingers crossed that, at least, we know about some of these performers’ futures by the end of the month.

Who do you want to see return to Saturday Night Live this fall?

Are you sad that the show is not airing a new episode tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and stick around once more for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







