Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong’s season 47 future







Is Kate McKinnon returning for Saturday Night Live season 47? What about Cecily Strong? We know that there have been questions about the fate of many cast members for a while now, but very little resolution on the subject.

With that being said, it does appear as though a few things are starting to change right now. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, there are conversations about to get underway on the future of some of these cast members. Show creator Lorne Michaels has been on holiday in Europe and now, talks can truly start to ramp up.

What seems to be a real sticking point for everyone moving forward will be flexibility — in other words, the opportunity to keep doing other things in addition to the long-running sketch show. Over the past few years Strong, McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and others have been able to balance doing SNL with other gigs. Kenan Thompson even got an Emmy nomination last month for his other gig in Kenan. This should be a sign that these actors are capable of doing multiple projects and so long as that flexibility is there, we foresee a lot of these actors staying put. (Of course, there’s no guarantee all of them will.)

One major reason for everyone to stay? Visibility. SNL remains one of the top-rated comedy shows on TV and in a lot of ways, it’s a chance to funnel viewers over to other projects. That’s an opportunity that no one should want to miss out on, if at all possible.

Hopefully, we’ll get more news on the future of the cast later this month — if for no other reason than that it allows SNL to seek out some other performers, as well.

What do you think the roster for Saturday Night Live season 47 is going to look like?

