The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young on location!







With Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette ending on Monday, why not look ahead to Michelle Young’s time as the lead?

For those who did not know, Young’s season is going to air this fall on ABC; not only that, but it is currently in production. The schedule for the show was set up in a way that she could go back to teaching once it was over; she’s approaching this season in a different way than we’ve seen from some other people, and we’re hoping for a really fun, compelling batch of episodes.

In a post on Twitter (see below), show creator Mike Fleiss presented a first look at Michelle during production. We have to assume that this is from some sort of basketball-themed group date. Given Michelle’s history with basketball (she was a great college player at Bradley), it makes sense for her to do something like this. Basketball’s actually a pretty great date for this show, no? At least it’s a sport people can play that’s not completely based on them beating each other to a pulp.

Many of Michelle’s potential suitors have already been introduced to the public; meanwhile, we know that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are each confirmed to be coming back to the show, as well. We’re excited to see what Michelle’s season looks like, especially since there’s a chance at least some of it could exist outside of the recent “bubble environments” that we’ve seen for the series.

What do you want to see from Michelle Young as the new lead for The Bachelorette?

What do you want to see from Michelle Young as the new lead for The Bachelorette?

