Chesapeake Shores season 5 video: Meghan Ory, cast on what’s ahead







The Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere is set to arrive in a little over a week — are you ready to dive into this world again? A lot will be changing for Abby O’Brien over the course of the coming episodes, and while there may be hard moments, there’s also going to be a lot of fun.

In the new video below from the Hallmark Channel, you can see Meghan Ory and many other cast members talk up the new season. One of the big things that is mentioned time and time again here is that this is a “fun” season. There’s a chance for a lot of laughter and to explore different adventures and pursuits. We really get a sense that the show doesn’t want to dwell too long on the departure of Jesse Metcalfe — hence, why some of these stories about it are going to be told in the past.

Of course, the video also hints at one of the biggest arrivals for the new season in Robert Buckley as Evan, someone who will bring a new energy and personality to the group. If the writers have their way, he’ll feel like a pretty natural part of the show fairly early on.

We know that losing Trace will be a blow to some people; yet, the show must go on and it seems like Chesapeake Shores is setting the stage already to be a summer retreat for a lot of people out there. It’s an opportunity to escape from your life and get a little bit of romance and humor. Sure, there’s drama in there, as well, but we don’t think that any show on Hallmark is out to depress you for too long a period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Chesapeake Shores

What do you most want to see on Chesapeake Shores season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, we suggest that you stick around — there are some more updates coming on the show and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







