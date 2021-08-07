American Horror Story: Double Feature: Is a full trailer coming soon?







Given that American Horror Story: Double Feature is premiering on August 25, shouldn’t we be getting a trailer soon? That makes a lot of sense!

However, to this point the only thing that we’ve seen regarding the show is a number of different posters and promos — one of the latest images can be found below courtesy of the FX show’s official Twitter.

In the replies to this very tweet, the show did confirm that a trailer is going to be coming “soon” — sure, there is no more info beyond that, but we could see it happening at some point between now and the American Horror Stories finale.

So why doesn’t FX just go ahead and release some actual footage? The simplest answer is that they don’t really need to. This is a show that has a tendency to wait until the last minute to release stuff, and they know along the way that viewers are still going to find a way to watch. Viral marketing works sometimes with horror — also, remember that they released almost nothing for the fifth season (Roanoke) and that didn’t end up hurting the ratings all the much more than usual. (As for whether or not you actually liked that season, this is a totally different story.)

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature?

