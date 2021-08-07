America’s Got Talent star Nightbirde talks departure amidst cancer battle







Some truly sad news first came out earlier this week that Nightbirde was forced to withdraw from America’s Got Talent. The singer (real name Jane Marczewski) is still in the midst of a difficult and painful cancer battle, and it is too difficult for her to focus on a reality TV show and all that entails at this particular moment in time.

Do we have hope to see her perform again at some point in the future? Absolutely. The most important thing here, though, is that Nightbirde has hope herself. The singer spoke this week to CNN about her ongoing battle and what she’s going through, and you can see that at the bottom of this article. She makes it clear that the past few weeks have been particularly devastating, but she is still trying to push forward with a positive attitude. She’s still working on writing music, and she has a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $400,000 in order to pay for her treatments.

We are sure that during one of the upcoming America’s Got Talent live shows the series will address the singer’s absence. She was a huge part of the first few weeks of the season, and in the minds of many was the favorite to win it all. She received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer following a performance of an original song “It’s OK.” Her audition has received more than 20 million views on YouTube as of this writing, and we think it’s only going to continue to grow with popularity moving forward.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” Those are words that Nightbirde said at the end of her audition, and they are ones that continue to ring true for us to this day. We’re still wishing her the best.

