Stargirl season 2 video: Meg DeLacy, Luke Wilson on what’s ahead







It’s been a very long wait but come Tuesday, August 10, the premiere of Stargirl season 2 is here! Expect the same sense of fun and adventure that we had the first time around, but also a few more surprises sprinkled in.

Want a little more on all of this? Then why not check out the videos below! In these, you can see cast members Meg DeLacy (Cindy) and Luke Wilson (Pat) do their part to set up the story to come. For Cindy, her story is pretty intriguing just because she is Courtney’s greatest rival. We can easily see Shiv serving as the Big Bad at the very end of this story, but she’s still evolving to get to this point. DeLacy describes her character in season 2 as someone who is building a team and working to enact some sort of revenge — she’s pretty much letting go of everything in her life that once felt normal.

Wilson, meanwhile, doesn’t actually say too much on the subject of Pat. Instead, he shifts more of his focus over to the new villains like Eclipso and Shade who are coming on board this season. The idea here is to create some pretty scary foes, but also ones who look and feel different from any other we’ve seen over time.

It will take some time for these villains to make their full impact. At the start of season 2, Courtney will still be trying to unwind after the events of the finale — not only that, but she is struggling to let go of what it means to be Stargirl. She wants to be a hero, even if there is no real reason for her to be taking out bad guys left and right at the moment.

