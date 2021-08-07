Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: What do we know so far?







We know that the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere has been filmed already; alas, we’ll be waiting a good while still to see it on the air!

So while we are stuck waiting until early October, what can we say about this installment in advance? There are a few things worth diving into here…

The title for the episode – “Hate is Hate.” This is one of the first things confirmed, thanks to an Instagram post from Siobhan Byrne O’Connor. There are, of course, a lot of ways this title could be extrapolated when it comes to meaning.

Who is appearing in it? – O’Connor also mentioned on social media that District Attorney Crawford will be a big part of this particular story. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Lauren Patten on set already, meaning that Eddie’s partner Witten will also be a part of this first episode. There’s been no official word on appearances from Will Hochman (Joe Hill) or Sami Gayle (Nicky).

Meanwhile, be prepared to see Callie Thorne back for the first time in a little while as Maggie — O’Connor posted an image during the second day of production on the premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (@siobhanbyrne_oconnor)

Who isn’t a part of it? – Jack Boyle. We will see Erin’s on-again, off-again love interest at some point this season, but Siobhan confirmed that it won’t be in the first episode.

When can we expect more?

Odds are, you’ll get a handful of greater details about the Blue Bloods premiere at some point in September, though we may have to wait a little while longer to get a few more specifics on that. The show doesn’t have a lot of huge open threads from the end of season 11, so don’t be shocked if there is some sort of time jump that we have a chance to see.

