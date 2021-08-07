Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4 spoilers: Unique’s next move







Tonight on Starz Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4 is going to arrive, and it’s fair to say Unique’s world is a little rocked.

What’s going on with him? So much of it stems from the end of this past episode. After all, that is where we saw the character’s crew be the target of a stakeout from Malcolm Howard. Raq did her best to get one over on him and because of that, Unique is left reeling.

So how long is he going to be struggling? You can see in a sneak preview here that the character is trying to regroup, but doing so is a little bit easier said than done. He may have to lay low for a while, and not so much because of choice. Instead, his connect isn’t producing the same opportunities that we saw in the past.

Over this weekend’s episode we’re pretty darn confident that we’re going to see Unique strike back at Raq. The big question is of course how that’s going to happen, and whether we could see another character fall in the process. Think about it: We’ve already seen a couple of important people die and this seems to be the sort of world where that happens and happens often. Heck, a ton of the major characters here could be gone by the time we get to the end of the series.

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4?

