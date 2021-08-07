When Calls the Heart season 9 trailer: What do we need?







We know that we’ll be waiting for a good while to get a When Calls the Heart season 9 trailer. As a matter of fact, we may not have it until we get around to the end of the year!

With that being said, though, we don’t want to wait to discuss what could be in it. After all, aren’t there a few different things that feel essential to hyping up what’s next?

Elizabeth and Lucas – It’s a no-brainer that this relationship will be included in any promotional material. After all, isn’t it the thing that we’ve been waiting to see for the majority of the season? There’s a lot of intrigue that comes from what the two could be like together.

A happy future for Nathan – We don’t want to see him wallowing in despair or heartache. After all, shouldn’t there be a chance to see him find what he’s looking for? We doubt the show gives it all away immediately, but we’d love at least a tease that something is coming.

Faith at the infirmary – If Carson is gone for now, how is she handling it? What sort of interesting stories could come her way?

Elizabeth as a teacher and mother – While much of season 8 could obscure it somewhat, there are some other important parts of Elizabeth’s life — we hope this season explores those a little bit more.

New arrivals – Could we see some brand-new faces in Hope Valley? What about returning ones who haven’t been around in a while? Either way, it would make perfect sense for a trailer to show at least some of this off to a certain extent.

Remember that filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 is currently underway; there are 12 episodes planned as of this writing.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 9 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







