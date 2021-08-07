Succession season 3: When could HBO release a longer trailer?







We know that a Succession season 3 is poised to premiere on HBO at some point later this year — so when could se start to see even more footage of it? We know that’s what everyone wants (how could you not?), so it feels like the right time for a proper discussion.

Ultimately, it makes sense for the network to hold at least (some) cards close to the vest for the time being. They’ve released a teaser already, but why would they give the whole game away right now? Odds are, we’re at least a month and a half (if not longer) away from the Roy family gracing our screens once more, so we imagine that they’ll want to perfectly time the next big reveal.

At this point, it feels wise to guess that if the show is back in October or November, you’ll probably see something more next month. There is a lot of footage still to edit and piece together, especially when it comes to crafting a trailer that will be memorable in the minds of many.

The real question we’re wondering, and maybe a trailer will shed more light on this, is how Kendall Roy moves forward after what he did in the finale. We’re set up at this point to get a full-on family feud, one that is perhaps more intense and dramatic than anything we’ve had a chance to see so far. We’re certainly of the belief that it’s going to be difficult for Roman, Shiv, and the rest of the family to figure out where they stand. That’s without mentioning some other possible season 3 subjects, including whether or not current events will be looped in to the story.

No matter what, though, prepare for a season that is lavish, extreme, and entertaining. We don’t think that’s going to change about this show even with them filming in a pandemic.

