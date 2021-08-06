Making the Cut season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Amazon?







Following the conclusion of season 2 today, is it fair to anticipate a Making the Cut season 3 renewal? As you would expect, we’ve got a lot of important stuff to break down here. The fashion competition is a big part of Amazon’s unscripted lineup, and it features two big stars in Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn who worked together on Project Runway.

Do we think that there are people out there eager for a season 3 already? Absolutely, but for the time being there is no 100% guarantee that it happens. The streaming service will take a look at their total viewership, retention rate, budget, and a lot of other factors before deciding what the long-term future holds here.

Personally, we could see this being the sort of show that lasts for a handful of years still, mostly because Amazon needs it. While they’ve found success in a lot of their scripted programming, they don’t have a reality TV hit quite like Netflix does. While it’s probably unrealistic to think that Making the Cut is going to explode for them overnight at this point, it’s at least a known commodity with familiar faces that can be marketed out to all sorts of audiences.

Provided that a season is ordered, our hope is that new episodes could premiere at some point in 2022. Reality shows do often have a fairly fast turnaround, and we hope that this could be the case here. While we know that Klum has a busy schedule that includes her being a judge over on America’s Got Talent, we also know that she has managed to work around that before. We’d like to imagine that she could figure out a way to do that all over again.

Fingers crossed that we get more news on the long-term future here soon!

Related – Be sure to score some other news right now when it comes to Making the Cut

Do you want to see a Making the Cut season 3 renewal at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to get some more insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







