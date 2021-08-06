Hit & Run season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







After today’s big premiere, can you expect a Hit & Run season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, should you brace for cancellation instead?

There are a lot of reasons to have optimism in the future of this series, whether it be a fantastic creative team, great performers, and of course a story filled with mystery and intrigue. These are the sort of shows that tend to fare really well on Netflix, especially since viewers watch one episode and before they know it, check out at least three or four more.

We wish that we could sit here and say with confidence that a season 2 is coming but for now, the jury is still out. Netflix has become somewhat notorious for canceling shows, but they don’t often do so right away. They tend to base their renewals on audience enthusiasm, word of mouth, and total viewership the whole way through. They won’t give something a renewal just because a ton of people watched the premiere; instead, they will wait to see how many people watched the show overall. This is the real way to see if there’s an audience for more; they want to know that people still be watching!

It’s important to remember here that Netflix probably won’t rush a Hit & Run season 2 renewal one way or another. Instead, they’re most likely to just analyze all of the variables and see what the potential story is moving forward. We’d be surprised if a decision is not made by the end of the fall.

When could season 2 premiere?

A lot of that does depend on the timing of the renewal, but we know that in general, Netflix doesn’t rush into ordering more episodes. If they order another season over the next few months, we think a late 2022/early 2023 start is probably the thing that makes the most overall sense.

Do you want to see a Hit & Run season 2 renewal at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







