Physical season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on Apple TV+?







After the finale today, it only makes sense to have questions about Physical season 2. Take, for example, when it could premiere.

Before we dive too deep into that, though, let’s start things off here by mentioning that the show is officially coming back for more. In a statement earlier this week, here is what Michelle Lee, director of domestic programming for Apple TV+, had to say on the subject:

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story … And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

It makes sense that the aforementioned streaming service would want Physical back, mostly because they can add it to what is an ever-increasing roster of great original programming with familiar faces. Apple kicked things off in a big way with The Morning Show season 1, and since that time they’ve found another huge hit in Ted Lasso. The more of these they can accumulate, the better chance they have of being a legitimate rival to an Amazon Prime or a Disney+. We’re not sure that they will ever match the level of Netflix, but they don’t need to.

As for when Physical season 2 could premiere, our hope is that we’ll see it in either the summer/fall of 2022. We know that filming amidst the global health crisis is easier now than it was months ago, but there are certainly still fears about the Delta variant slowing things down.

