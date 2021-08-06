The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Will it be the final season?







Is The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 going to be the final season on Hulu? Let’s just say that for the time being, there are some conversations happening on that subject.

We can understand the need for a heated debate on this subject. After all, there’s an understanding that a show like this cannot go on forever. It also feels like the end of season 4 could be getting us much closer to the endgame of the show. You want to do right by the series creatively; however, this is also one of Hulu’s most-popular shows. We can’t imagine they want to say goodbye to it anytime soon.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is what Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Originals at Hulu, had to say on the subject:

“The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us … That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end The Handmaid’s Tale is. We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months.”

If we had it our way, we’d prefer to have two more seasons of 8-10 episodes rather than a fifth and final one — but that’s just because we’re fascinated by this world and don’t want an ending to feel rushed. Also, aren’t there enough other great shows potentially ending over the next year or two? It feels like it.

Do you think The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will be the end of the series?

